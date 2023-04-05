A McDonald's manager who hurled an iced chocolate at a bus driver and reportedly told him to 'get f*****' when he asked her to pay for her ticket has been found guilty of common assault and ordered to pay a $500 fine.
Trinity Hodges, 18, faced Toronto Local Court this week. Her defence lawyer told the court Hodges had struggled with her mental health and had just finished her sixth night shift in a row when the incident occurred.
Magistrate Peter Barnett said regardless of the circumstances, it was "just bad behaviour".
"It must have been a stressful shift at McDonalds," he said.
"18-year-olds have to wear the consequences of their actions.
"I have to recognise bus drivers are allowed to go about their duty without lemonade or anything else being thrown at them. It's his place of work."
Police documents show Hodges and her friend hopped on the bus at Stockland Glendale about 6:20am on February 10 after she finished her shift at McDonalds.
The driver asked if they intended to pay, when Hodges and her friend reportedly told him to 'get f*****' before walking to the back of the bus.
Once on Lake Road at Glendale, the bus driver pulled over, opened the door and asked them to leave.
As Hodges and her friend walked to the front of the bus she threw her large iced chocolate at him before leaving.
A short time later the driver went to Toronto Police Station to make a report and had to change his clothes, which required dry cleaning.
The incident was captured on CCTV and when police went to Hodges' workplace a day later she admitted to throwing the drink on him, telling police, 'Yeah I did, it was a large iced chocolate' and said 'it was a stupid decision and my reaction was not thinking at that time'.
Magistrate Barnett said the maximum penalty for common assault is two years in prison.
"People, as you are in McDonalds, are entitled to go to work and not have someone in a bad mood for any reason, or who may be more prone to a bad mood because they chose not to take their medication, throw milkshakes over them," he said.
"Bus drivers are vulnerable and have to put up with all types of people.
"You're working hard and if working hard is taking its toll, you don't take it out on someone else."
Hodges was ordered to pay a $500 fine and have her photograph and fingerprints taken.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
