McDonald's employee throws iced chocolate at bus driver: Trinity Hodges fined $500 and found guilty of common assault

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
April 5 2023 - 4:00pm
Trinity Hodges fined $500 in Toronto Local Court. Picture from Google Maps.
A McDonald's manager who hurled an iced chocolate at a bus driver and reportedly told him to 'get f*****' when he asked her to pay for her ticket has been found guilty of common assault and ordered to pay a $500 fine.

Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

