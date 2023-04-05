Port Stephens oyster farmers have been dealt another fatal blow to their stock, but the fisherman's co-op assures it has ample supply of seafood for Easter.
After QX disease ravaged the area's Sydney rock oysters in 2022, local farmer Matt Burgoyne said "unexplained mortalities" had occurred in Pacific oyster crops.
"Farmers have seen 30-80 per cent mortality in stock," the XL Oysters managing director said. "Pretty much everyone is Port Stephens has been scrambling."
The farmers had switched to Pacific oysters after the QX outbreak, as many couldn't wait for disease-resistant Sydney rock supply, Mr Burgoyne said.
But after things were looking good before Christmas 2022, farmers returned in the new year to mass mortality.
"We would have been starting to sell these in May," he said. "We've now missed that window, so the next lot won't be ready until this time next year.
"A lot of farmers are getting in bulk to factor in mortality. They're getting more than usual and hoping they survive.
"But this isn't something that will be fixed by Christmas. The number of oysters out of Port Stephens is going to be low for a few years."
He said some pockets of the region had fared better than others with both Sydney rock and Pacific, allowing for stock to be sold for Good Friday.
The Commercial Fishermen's Co-operative Newcastle says it has been able to source what it needs ahead of the Easter weekend.
CEO Robert Gauta said there was "plenty of stock" for the long weekend holiday, which is the second biggest time of year behind Christmas.
"Oysters are in good supply," he said. "If it was Christmas we would be more worried."
Mr Gauta said every year was different in what they sold due to weather conditions, with less school prawns on the shelves this year, but a good number of tiger prawns.
"We've got all the usual staples - snappers, salmon, breams. We try to source as much locally as we can."
The co-op is open Thursday, April 6 7am-5pm and Good Friday, April 7 7am-1pm then closed for Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
