Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Beresfield sporting upgrades: Newcastle's first pickleball court built at Allendale Street facilities

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated April 5 2023 - 6:58pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pickleball player John Morris, netballer Christine Davies, Cr Elizabeth Adamczyk, Newcastle mayor Nuatali Nelmes, netballer Leanne Blackie, Cr Deahnna Richardson, and pickleball player Margaret Smith. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Pickleball player John Morris, netballer Christine Davies, Cr Elizabeth Adamczyk, Newcastle mayor Nuatali Nelmes, netballer Leanne Blackie, Cr Deahnna Richardson, and pickleball player Margaret Smith. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

SPORTS fanatics can try their hand at new pickleball, netball and basketball courts thanks to upgrades at Beresfield.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.