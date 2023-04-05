SPORTS fanatics can try their hand at new pickleball, netball and basketball courts thanks to upgrades at Beresfield.
An unused tennis court has been transformed into Newcastle's first pickleball court as part of the $65,000 upgrades at Allendale Street.
It's a welcome boost for Beresfield and District Netball Club members who worked with City of Newcastle to plan the multisport upgrade.
"We are beyond grateful to all involved for delivering important sporting facilities that will without a doubt drive our local community teams ahead of the new season," club secretary Leanne Blackie said.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the project will encourage active and healthy lifestyles.
"We are pleased to have worked with the Beresfield and District Netball Club to deliver this innovative multisport community space ahead of the upcoming netball season and in-time for the school holidays," she said.
"The project has also created Newcastle's first pickleball court, giving residents a place to try their hand at this inclusive, low-impact sport, which is now one of the fastest growing sports in the United States.
"This upgraded multisport facility will provide a great place for kids and adults to catch up with friends and enjoy some friendly competition."
The netball court upgrades are designed to provide safer, more high performance surfaces as training for the upcoming season begins.
The transformation is thanks in part to a $50,000 grant secured with the help of Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery.
It's part of a broader City of Newcastle plan to enhance sporting and recreational facilities across the city, forecasting a $20 million investment into new and improved parks, playgrounds, sporting and aquatic facilities in this year's budget.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
