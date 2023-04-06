KISSCHASY bassist Joel Vanderuit hadn't taken his guitar out of its case since 2015 when the emo-pop band were preparing to make their comeback at the Good Things Festival in December.
Yet after just one rehearsal with bandmates Darren Cordeux (vocals, guitar), Sean Thomas (guitar) and Karl Ammitzboll (drums) it was clear the magic was still alive.
"We were concerned about the short amount of time we allowed ourselves to rehearse," Vanderuit says.
"In the first run through of the set it was pretty clear there was a lot of muscle memory there and the connections, that got us through as a band for such a long time, were still there and everything slotted into place rather effortlessly.
"That was very reassuring and re-invigorated everyone."
Kisschasy initially planned to reform in 2020 to celebrate the 15-year anniversary of their debut album United Paper People. But the pandemic postponed those plans.
With Triple J and Channel V firmly behind them, Kisschasy made an immediate impact in 2005 when infectious singles Do-Do's and Whoa-Oh's and Face Without A Name crossed over onto commercial radio.
It was followed by the ARIA No.5 album Hymns for the Nonbeliever in 2007 which featured the lead single Opinions Won't Keep You Warm At Night and a third album, Seizures, in 2009.
By 2015 Kisschasy had grown apart musically. The band demoed a fourth album, but couldn't agree on releasing it.
"Leading into 2015 when we decided to step away from each other, there were no personal issues, it was just we were all growing in a different creative direction," Vanderuit says.
"We thought instead of fighting that and dragging anyone to the music kicking and screaming, let's shake hands and move on."
Despite their connection remaining strong, there's no plans for new material.
"I know Darren [Cordeux] has said it, and I have previously, 'never say never'," Vanderuit says.
"But at this stage there's nothing scheduled, nothing planned. I don't know if we'd be in the same position we were in 2015 with the whole group not sold on the music.
"I don't think so, but I'll always leave the door slightly ajar and say 'never say never'. We all have very different lives now."
These days Vanderuit owns a tree nursery business, Thomas and Ammitzboll are builders and Cordeux lives in Los Angeles where he works in music production and bar management.
Five dates on Kisschasy's 15-show tour, including a gig in Newcastle, have already sold out, proving nostalgia for their mid-2000s emo-pop still reigns strong.
However, Vanderuit says they're careful not to overplay the comeback.
"Part of the reason this tour is so special and why it's had such an amazing result from the audience is the fact it's been eight years since we did anything," he says.
"If we popped up every year it would be an obvious cash grab and I don't think people like being treated like that.
"There's no further plans for any other tours."
Kisschasy play the UC Hub, Canberra (May 10); Uni Bar, Wollongong (May 11); Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle (May 13), Drifters, Gosford (May 14) and Torquay Hotel (May 19).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.