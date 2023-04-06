Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Rugby league comedy band Yeah Nah tackle enormous debut album

By Josh Leeson
April 6 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle sports-comedy band Yeah Nah have taken their rugby league-inspired tunes to new heights on That Was Enormous What You've Just Done. Picture supplied
Newcastle sports-comedy band Yeah Nah have taken their rugby league-inspired tunes to new heights on That Was Enormous What You've Just Done. Picture supplied

THE relationship between rugby league and its fans could almost be described as abusive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.