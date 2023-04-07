TONY Mansfield (Short Takes, 3/4) does state the practice but does not answer the question as to why the loggable timber is not used for the building industry; he has only stated past practice. As I see it there are several jinker loads of loggable timber that could be set aside and then collected for the use in a sawmill. While this is not the current practice, it could become that with the decision of the government of the day.