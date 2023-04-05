The musical has certainly had an interesting history in Australia. Its popularity led an Australian theatre organisation to put together a production to tour the nation's capital cities between the end of 2020 and the first half of 2021. But the increasing spread of the COVID virus led to the tour's postponement after it premiered in Melbourne, followed by a season in Adelaide. The easing of the virus enabled the tour to go ahead again in January, 2022, with seasons in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth that attracted large audiences.