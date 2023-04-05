IT was one of the most successful comedy films of the 1990s and now The Wedding Singer is coming to the stage in Newcastle.
The Wedding Singer has played to packed houses globally since it premiered on stage in New York in 2006, and, as it has a bright collection of colourful characters, it's not surprising that Hunter Drama is staging it this year with a season at the Civic Playhouse from April 14 to 22.
The show, directed by Ali Hodge, features the title character, Robbie Hart, a wedding singer whose performances at marriage celebrations have made him the most popular singer of that nature in New Jersey in 1985.
But after Robbie announces at a celebration that he is proudly about to marry his beloved fiancée, Linda, the next day, nothing goes right.
Linda dumps him, giving him a note saying that she wants to be the wife of a rock star and not a wedding singer.
And, while Robbie is broken-hearted, he becomes attracted to a waitress named Julia, who helped him to write a sweet but corny love song to Linda and who is preparing to marry her Wall Street banker boyfriend, Glen.
However, when Julia has doubts about marrying Glen, her mother reassures her that Glen really is "Mr Right". But is he?
While Hunter Drama's productions mainly feature young performers who are training as actors, the quality of the company's productions such as Seussical the Musical and Oliver! have shown just how well they can bring out the nature of the stories and characters.
The The Wedding Singer cast is headed by Sam Lane as Robbie Hart, Nyah Le as Julia Sullivan, Jack Marshall as Glen Guglia, Bella Sepos as Holly, Julia's cousin and best friend, Wade Neislen as Sammy and Byron Smith as George, who are two of Robbie's band mates, and Siddha Crossley as Linda.
The show has an 11-member background acting ensemble, with two briefly seen as characters: Grace Mclaughlin as Julia's mother, Angie, and Maeve Collins as Robbie's grandma, Rosie, who he lives with but hardly ever sees. And it also features a six-member dance ensemble.
As the story is set in the 1980s, its soundtrack include popular songs from that period such as Growing Up in Public, Casualty of Love, and It's Your Wedding Day.
The Wedding Singer, which runs for about two and a half hours including an interval, has performances at the Civic Playhouse on Friday, April 14, at 7.30pm; Saturday, April 15, at 2pm and 7.30pm; Sunday, April 16, at 2pm; Wednesday, April 19, at 7.30pm; Friday, April 21, at 7.30pm; and Saturday, April 22, at 2pm and 7.30pm.
Tickets: Adult $60; Concession and Junior $50. Bookings: ring 4929 1977 or email civicticketoffice@ncc.nsw.gov.au.
The musical has certainly had an interesting history in Australia. Its popularity led an Australian theatre organisation to put together a production to tour the nation's capital cities between the end of 2020 and the first half of 2021. But the increasing spread of the COVID virus led to the tour's postponement after it premiered in Melbourne, followed by a season in Adelaide. The easing of the virus enabled the tour to go ahead again in January, 2022, with seasons in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth that attracted large audiences.
And the musical has certainly been popular with people of all ages. Orange Theatre Company, which also trains actors of various ages, staged a production in October last year, with one audience member putting online the message: "One of the best amateur theatre productions I've had the pleasure of seeing."
THE English-born comedian, Daniel Sloss, who is touring Australia with his solo show Can't this year, will present the work at Newcastle's Civic Theatre on Saturday, April 15, at 8pm.
Sloss, who has been a professional comedian since he turned 17 in 2007, is renowned for using solo titles such as Really?,Stand-Up, DARK, X, NOW and SO?, and bringing out the nature of those words in his routines.
Sloss, who was born in a London suburb on the river Thames, moved with his family to Scotland when he was four.
Just after he turned 16, his mother met comedian Frankie Boyle and mentioned her son to him.
Boyle offered Sloss work experiences by writing material for him in two episodes of the BBC television series Mock the Week, which Sloss notes as his initial success.
So when he was offered a place at Scotland's Dundee University to study history after finishing his school education, he decided to take a gap year to see if he could make comedy work as a full-time career.
And he officially declined the offer to study after performing at the 2008 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, sharing a show, Life in 2D, with fellow comic Davey See. He also became one of the youngest finalists in the UK's So You Think You're Funny? comedy competition.
Can't, his 12th solo show, is recommended for people aged 16 and over, as it has adult themes and strong language. It has a 2 hours and 20 minutes running, including an interval.
Tickets prices range from $59.90 to $79.90.
