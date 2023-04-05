Rising Tide's climate camp locks in new venue after Glenrock setback

The Worimi Murrook Culture Centre at Williamtown will host Rising Tide's national climate conference this weekend after the group's booking for the Glenrock Scout Camp was cancelled.
Camp for Climate Action organisers initially booked the Glenrock facility, operated by Scouts NSW, under the name of the Rising Tide's training organisation Climate Momentum Education.
This was changed to Rising Tide to ensure compliance with public liability insurance requirements.
Scouts NSW cancelled the booking earlier this week following adverse publicity about the event in Sydney media.
"The booking was made under a different name to that of the organisation promoting the event. Scouts NSW was also concerned that its facility may have been used to launch an activity that could have been illegal," Scouts NSW said in a statement.
Rising Tide organiser Anne Hodgson said on Wednesday that the Worimi Land Council had agreed to host the conference, which will be attended by people from across Australia.
"Rising Tide is seeking to build a mass and diverse movement in defence of our climate. We need broad community alliances to come together against the fossil fuel chief executives and billionaires who are destroying our shared future. We know Scouts NSW care about the future for younger generations, and really we're all on the same team," she said.
"We'd like to thank all the members of the community who have rallied to our side to ensure that Climate Camp can continue.
"We're excited we can now proceed with our excellent program of speakers and facilitators, including multiple First Nations leaders, in this Worimi-owned and managed facility."
More 26 speakers including academics, professionals, and First Nations cultural custodians are scheduled to address the conference. Events include a non-violent protest action at Newcastle's coal port.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
