Worimi Murrook Culture Centre at Williamtown to host Rising Tide's Camp for Climate Action

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated April 14 2023 - 11:39am, first published April 6 2023 - 9:30am
Rising Tide's climate camp to be held at Williamtown this weekend
Rising Tide's climate camp to be held at Williamtown this weekend

The Worimi Murrook Culture Centre at Williamtown will host Rising Tide's national climate conference this weekend after the group's booking for the Glenrock Scout Camp was cancelled.

