When I studied economics I had the impression that many approved trading where the figures showed a good return on borrowed funds yet the reliance of these borrowed funds to trade, in my view, is a trap to take you out of your company. There are many companies where the accounts are healthy yet backing that trading component of the company is a debt structure that means a small change in the loan agreement will cause the company to fail. The lesson is if you must borrow, make sure it is not a noose that one day will tighten and kill your business. Debt should be only a very small component of a successful company. The larger the debt, the larger the noose.