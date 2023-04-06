Newcastle Herald
Letters and short takes April 7 2023

By Letters to the Editor
April 7 2023 - 4:00am
Newcastle City Hall's banquet room was at capacity for Monday night's Supercars public consultation meeting. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
ON Monday evening I attended a community meeting in the Town Hall, Newcastle to discuss the repercussions of Supercars and the growing opposition to five more years of this event ("Finish the race, say residents", Newcastle Herald 5/4).

