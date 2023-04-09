Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor and Short Takes for Monday, April 10, 2023

By Letters to the Editor
April 10 2023 - 4:30am
"A 7 per cent pay increase is essential for minimum and award wage workers, who have suffered real wage cuts over the past two years," ACTU secretary Sally McManus said.
AUSTRALIAN Council of Trade Unions secretary Sally McManus, in my opinion, shows just how out of touch with the real world she is when she says that businesses can afford to pay lower income workers her proposed 7 per cent wage increase as they are making huge profits ('ACTU pushing for 7 per cent rise to minimum and award wages', Newcastle Herald, 30/3).

