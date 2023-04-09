As Geoffrey Nash is quoted as saying, it is up to the organisation to make an active choice to try to raise the death of the perpetrator as a total barrier to the claim. As he says, lawyers act on the instructions they are given. For an organisation professing to follow and teach principles of Christianity to give instructions to their lawyers to try to defeat the legitimate claims of abused persons solely because the perpetrator clergy member of that organisation has died, while publicly acknowledging and apologising for the harm done by that clergy member and other clergy members of that organisation, is in my opinion pure, distilled hypocrisy of the highest class. It was probably only equalled some years ago by the late Cardinal George Pell blaming the church's lawyers for having used what became known as the Ellis defence to defeat successfully a claim by John Ellis for sexual abuse, but that's another story... of hypocrisy.