MORE rain is on the way on Thursday and Friday, with a short reprieve on Saturday before grey skies return for a gloomy Easter Sunday weather-wise.
A low pressure system embedded in a trough off the state's north coast will move away to the east later in the week, bringing a fleeting return of sunny days in the Hunter after days of prevailing wet and rainy conditions.
Temperatures are likely to drop, on Thursday, and unsettled conditions are expected to most areas on Friday and into the weekend.
With the exception of Saturday, which is looking mostly sunny with a brisk westerly, the remainder of the week will likely see showers and the chance of a thunderstorm on Friday.
Sunday appears with a partly cloudy outlook, forecasters said, and temperatures are expected to drop to the mid- to low-20s.
Showers continue for much of the longview forecast at Maitland, meanwhile, with temperatures topping out at 25 degrees on Friday but otherwise lingering in the low-20s.
A possibly severe thunderstorm could roll over the region on Friday, driven under north to northwesterly winds in the afternoon and evening. The unsettled conditions will see temperatures drop to as low as 11 degrees.
Around 18 millimetres of rain fell over the Bureau of Meteorology's gauges at Windale on Wednesday, after patchy showers dominated the day.
Further showers were expected for Thursday and Friday.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.