Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Phoenix Crossland kicks on as the Newcastle Knights' problem solver

By Robert Dillon
April 5 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phoenix Crossland earned Newcastle a draw against Manly last weekend with a perfect kick that created a last-ditch try for Dominic Young. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Phoenix Crossland earned Newcastle a draw against Manly last weekend with a perfect kick that created a last-ditch try for Dominic Young. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

HE'S been a first-grader for the past four seasons, but it took one split-second play from Phoenix Crossland last weekend to remind everyone what a valuable contributor he has become for the Newcastle Knights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.