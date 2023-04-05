Phoenix Crossland kicks on as the Newcastle Knights' problem solver

HE'S been a first-grader for the past four seasons, but it took one split-second play from Phoenix Crossland last weekend to remind everyone what a valuable contributor he has become for the Newcastle Knights.
With the Knights trailing 32-28 against Manly at Mudgee's Glenn Willow Park and only two minutes left of regular time, a sloppy pass from dummy-half was collected on the bounce by Crossland, on the last tackle in the set.
Keeping a cool head in an urgent situation, he launched an inch-perfect kick towards the south-western corner, where Newcastle winger Dominic Young produced a spectacular leap to grab the ball and safely ground it, for his fourth try of the game.
Young's try ensured the match went to extra time, and allowed Newcastle to bank a hard-earned competition point at the end of 90 helter-skelter minutes.
It also secured Crossland the rare luxury of a starting berth at five-eighth in Sunday's clash with the Warriors at McDonald Jones Stadium, in the absence of Kalyn Ponga and Tyson Gamble, both of whom are unavailable because of concussions.
Now 22, the Auckland-born, Erina Eagles junior has 41 top-grade games to his name and has embraced the utility role, which dictates that on any given day he might find himself playing in the halves, as lock or hooker.
As teammate Jackson Hastings said: "He's biding his time and doing the team thing for us off the bench.
"I was doing the same thing a couple of years ago, where you don't really know where you're going to play, but you just have to be ready for anything.''
Crossland has a similar mindset.
"My role in the team is to fill in the gaps," he said.
"Obviously I played in the halves as a junior but I feel like I can play anywhere now. Wherever they need me.
"A bit of lock, a bit of hooker, in the halves. Pretty well anywhere, if we've had an injury or whatever.
"If they need me in the outside backs, I reckon I could do a job there, too."
Like every player worth his salt, Crossland wants be on the field for the kick-off, but he has come to appreciate the impact he can have off the bench.
"I think 14 is a very underrated position in the team," he said.
"You look at Brandon Smith, he did it for two years at the Storm and was one of their best players. Connor Watson, he was outstanding for us when he was here.
"It's an important job and I'm happy doing it.
"Obviously one day I'd like to lock down a starting spot but, for now, this is my role in the team and I love doing it every week."
After making his NRL debut in 2019, a day before his 19th birthday, Crossland said he was feeling more comfortable in the top grade.
"I still get nervous but I've played against pretty much every team now, so I know what's required and I'm feeling more confident each season," he said.
