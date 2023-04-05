Newcastle Herald
Seven Days in League: Memoirs from Mudgee

By Robert Dillon
April 6 2023 - 6:00am
THURSDAY

Knights legend Matty Johns with his sons Jack and Cooper after they played against each other in Saturday's 32-all draw in Mudgee. Picture Getty Images
MITCHELL Pearce is unsurprisingly in no rush to return from the south of France to lend the Wests Tigers a hand in their forlorn quest to avoid a second straight wooden spoon.

