The mullet are on their mark and the easter holiday crowds are on the march.
It wouldn't be Easter without a bit of weather and this year it looks like we're going to get westerlies with a just hint of an east coast low lurking offshore.
Good Friday will be characterised by nor-nor-easterly winds and the chance of a thunderstom.
Saturday warms up as the westerly starts to blow before we pick up cooler air on the Sunday coming out of the south and a lift in swell extending into Monday and possibly beyond.
"lt always happens after a full moon," Jason "One For" Nunn, from Fishermans Warehouse at Marks Point observed.
"Full moon was last night and coincidentally we seem to have this rain cell off the coast which hopefully will blow by without too much rain.
"Then the winds will kick in Saturday and this will be the first major westerly of autumn.
"Traditionally this heralds the first of the mullet runs and there has been talk of that up the bay this week.
"They're not in plague proportions down here yet but as the winds continue to blow and the temperature drops you'll find they definitely start to move.
"Even though the ocean is still quite warm."
In terms of Good Friday fishing offshore, the good news is a lot of dolphin fish have appeared off Swansea and most of the coastal FADs this week.
"Guys have been getting plenty of legal fish, 80cm and beyond, with better results coming from those deeper columns of water using livies," Jason said.
"Last weekend, there was a striped marlin caught by Mathew Twist - his first - and it went 65kg.
"Mathew's a keen guy and just getting into game fishing so this was a great effort and great to see.
"A marlin this size is a fantastic eating fish and nothing gets wasted.
"They also got 11 dolphin fish, and it's good to see that much activity. Plenty of bait about apparently.
"People have been waiting for the dolphin fish to turn up and all of a sudden, boom, away it's gone. They are a great eating and sport fish."
For those considering an Easter Friday offshore fish, just keep an eye on storms.
"A number of boats last Saturday got caught in the southerly change that rolled through and it went from OK to 'holy shit' pretty quick," Jason said.
"Luke Stansfield on Fifi and Ross Ireland on his boat said it was ugly and I believe it might have also impacted a few of the Trailerboat Tournament anglers too."
Congratulations to Lake Macquarie Game Fishing member Sam Wilkins who won the Heaviest Shark division of the Port Hacking Game Fishing Tournament last weekend.
Fishing on Reel Crazy, Sam caught a 312kg mako in fairly ordinary conditions by all accounts.
"Tough conditions, small boat, great effort," Jason said. "There were also a good number of big yellowfin caught, up to 60kg caught."
This weekend with the big westerlies blowing, Saturday will be you're better bet if you want to head wide.
Inshore fishing on Saturday should be really flat providing ideal opportunities to have a crack on local reefs.
"Lot of trag, tailor, flathead and a few snapper turned up last week," Jason said.
"Also bonito about. Water temp has dropped maybe a degree which might explain the upsurge in reds. It will definitely benefit bottom fishers.
"Anywhere in that 20 metre depth along Newcastle, Merewether, Redhed etc will be very fishable on Saturday.
"Our big bluff headlands will give a lot of wind cover.
"Sunday, it'll still be windy but the swell is likely to increase."
If you're fishing estuaries this week, seek sanctuary from the wind on the western side of whatever body of water you're targeting.
"Places like Coal Point, Fishing Point and Wangi in Lake Macquarie offer good protection," Jason said.
"In Swansea, you can fish the channel, Salts Bay and in around the bridge during a westerly.
"Beaches will be ideal with the wind at your back.
"We've seen lots of tailor, bream flathead and mulloway this week.
"Rock fishos probably need to be on alert from Sunday onwards as sea conditions are predicted to increase.
"In the lake, there's heaps of tailor, kingfish and bream about.
"Bream and kings in the channel too.
"Also been lot of school mulloway on the chew and a few whiting.
"Surprisingly there's been a few squid poking round in the channel this week.
"Those having joy on the squid jig have been catching the kings."
