A HUNTER Valley teacher is set to face court on Thursday charged with common assault after an incident in a classroom was filmed and shared on social media.
The male teacher is due to appear before Maitland Local Court in relation to an incident at Maitland Grossmann High on Tuesday March 21.
Police were called to the school after reports a student had allegedly been assaulted by a male teacher.
Footage allegedly showing the incident was filmed by students and was shared widely on social media.
One teenage boy was assessed at the scene by paramedics but "was not physically injured" police said.
A 62-year-old man was arrested last month and taken to Belmont police station, where he was charged with common assault.
At the time a NSW Department of Education spokesperson said they were aware of an incident involving a teacher and a student at the school.
"As this is a police matter, it is not appropriate to comment further," the spokesperson said.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
