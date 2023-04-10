Inflicting a rent freeze on landlords would miss source of the pain

WE keep hearing the mantra that a referendum only succeeds when it has the support of "both sides of politics", but who said there are only two sides? What may have been true historically no longer abides: at the last federal election the major parties scored an historic low of about 68% of the vote. The remaining 32% are mostly voters supporting the Green and the Teal independents. Maybe a referendum can succeed if it has the support of two of the three sides of politics. Something more for the battling Liberals to think about-they might end up not only being on the wrong side of history, but on the wrong side of the electorate.