FORMER world No.1 and three-time major champion Ash Barty travelled to Newcastle on Thursday to launch the 2023 National Indigenous Tennis Carnival.
While the main event will take place in Darwin, Barty was on hand to inspire the 140 participants at the Regional Indigenous Tennis Carnival taking place at Broadmeadow's District Park.
The now retired Barty, aged 26 and expecting her first baby later this year, was joined by Tennis Australia's First Nations Lead and Yuin woman Kyah Jones for the announcement.
"I just love to be here and love to contribute my time and love spending time with the kids," Barty told media on Thursday.
"I know that it's genuine, you can see the smiles on their faces and that is genuine and that is authentic and hopefully they have a great day.
"They make me smile as much as they smile. I absolutely love it and jump at the opportunity to be here with them.
"It's going to be an unreal day. I hope everyone has fun and learns something new. I know I always learn something new coming to a day like this. And it all about continued growth, development and having a good time."
The national carnival is the pinnacle event for First Nations youth around the country and will take place from August 10 to 13.
Regional and metro events will take place in every state and territory leading up to nationals, providing more opportunities for First Nations youth to play and engage with tennis.
Barty called time on her professional sporting career last year, shortly after claiming the Australian Open on home soil. She also won Wimbledon in 2021 and the French Open in 2019.
Newcastle Herald will have a a full report from the visit later today.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.