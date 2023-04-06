KNIGHTS skipper Kalyn Ponga will be available to play for Newcastle in round eight against the North Queensland Cowboys.
The star playmaker, who has missed Newcastle's past three games following a nasty head knock in round two, has been given the all-clear from doctors to return against his old club in Townsville on April 22.
It will be the 25-year-old's 100th NRL appearance.
Ponga travelled to Vancouver, Canada, in recent weeks to undergo neurological tests using technology not available in Australia.
The trip followed consultation with local concussion expert and University of Newcastle Conjoint Professor of Neurology Chris Levi.
In a brief statement released on Thursday, the Knights said Ponga would now resume training to prepare to play against the Cowboys.
"We are comfortable with the objective evidence from our independent testing, indicating normalisation of his cognitive function," Knights football director Peter Parr said.
"Kalyn has recovered well from his recent concussion, however he has had limited specific training due to the amount of travel he has had to undertake in recent weeks.
"We will now focus on building his physical and tactical performance, with an aim to return in round eight against the North Queensland Cowboys."
Newcastle face the Warriors at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday night.
They then host Penrith next Saturday before the trip north to play the Cowboys.
Ponga recently described his trip to Canada as "incredibly positive".
"I have clarity around what I need to do for my recovery but not only that, how I can improve my brain function and performance has been reassuring for me," he wrote in a post on social media.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
