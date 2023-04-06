Knights prop Daniel Saifiti has revealed great sports teams of the past like the Chicago Bulls and New Zealand All Blacks have served as inspiration for improved leadership among Newcastle's playing group this season.
After last year relinquishing the co-captaincy role he held in 2021, Saifiti is part of a seven-man leadership group this season and on Thursday spoke about the steps the club had taken to lift standards and the maturity among the squad.
"I think we realised where we went wrong last year, a few leaders including myself didn't step up," he said.
"We looked at other teams like the All Blacks who have great leaders, the Chicago Bulls and stuff like that.
"Every good team has great leaders in it.
"You want young blokes in the team to follow you, and first you have to play well and lead by your actions, which I think we're doing this year.
"We're heading in the right direction, we're not there yet but we're heading in the right direction."
In addition to Saifiti, Newcastle's leadership group includes the likes of his twin brother Jacob, Adam Elliott and co-captains Kalyn Ponga and Jayden Brailey.
They've done plenty off the field to try and improve, including under the tutelage of club legend and former Knights, NSW and Australia captain Danny Buderus.
But multiple members of the leadership group have been sidelined in recent weeks and Saifiti credited the role of some less experienced teammates for taking it upon themselves to try and raise the collective bar this season.
"Bedsy has really taken us on there and we're doing stuff outside of training, really focusing on how to be better leaders for the team," he said. "Not even just the seven boys in the leadership group, there's a lot of other guys stepping up and leading with their actions.
"Guys like Mat Croker, Leo [Thompson] - Phoenix [Crossland] has done a really good job. These guys are all young, but they're leaders as well. Around training, I think that's something that is imperative going forward as a club."
Newcastle have proved a more resilient outfit in 2023, claiming two wins, a draw and losing two games they were close to winning.
They're a gutsier side and have remained in games where last year they likely would have dropped out of. Asked what has prompted their improved performances, Saifiti pointed to the collective leadership growth.
"Our leaders are stepping up really well. Last year [we] probably [lacked] a little bit of leadership," he admitted.
"Brailz has done a really good job, Gags, Friz and Jacob when he is there.
"I think last year we probably lacked that bit of leadership and confidence as well. It was a weird one, we tried our butts off every training session but it wouldn't show in 80 minutes on the field.
"I feel like we're putting in as much effort this year. It's just there's more players stepping up this year."
As for his own performances this season, Saifiti is averaging 148 run-metres and 30 tackles per game.
When the team needed him most, he backed up from a partially dislocated shoulder against the Dolphins to play 61 minutes against Canberra, making a season-best 163 metres and 35 tackles.
It's the type of form that has previously earned the 26-year-old NSW selection.
After initially being denied the chance to play State of Origin last year due to injury but then failing to reclaim his spot, with brother Jacob earning a debut, Saifiti is keen to add to his seven Blues appearances in 2023.
"Definitely," he said.
"When I do make those teams, I'm playing well for Newcastle. Those rep teams you sort of pick yourself.
"I've got a long way to go if I want to make that team, I have to keep improving, but I love playing in that arena."
Jacob Saifiti, serving a five-game suspension, remains sidelined for another two games.
It leaves him only a a few matches to push his own claims to be picked for NSW again.
Daniel said the duo had spoken about potentially representing the state together after Jacob's selection last year, and it's a goal he would love to achieve.
"We've played for Fiji together, obviously debuted together in the NRL and I feel like that would probably top the world to get that sky blue jersey together," he said.
"It would be a dream come true.
"Hopefully we get to play in that arena [together] one day."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.