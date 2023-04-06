Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List
Comment

Newcastle Knights look at great Chicago Bulls, New Zealand All Blacks teams for leadership inspiration

MM
By Max McKinney
April 6 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Knights prop Daniel Saifiti has revealed great sports teams of the past like the Chicago Bulls and New Zealand All Blacks have served as inspiration for improved leadership among Newcastle's playing group this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.