Merewether trio through to round of 32 at Bells Beach Pro

By Craig Kerry
Updated April 6 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 3:00pm
Ryan Callinan powers into a turn in his heat win on Thursday. Picture by Beatriz Ryder, WSL
Ryan Callinan and Jackson Baker won through to the round of 32 before Merewether clubmate Morgan Cibilic survived a late scare to join them at the Bells Beach Pro on Thursday.

