Merewether trio through to round of 32 at Bells Beach Pro

Ryan Callinan and Jackson Baker won through to the round of 32 before Merewether clubmate Morgan Cibilic survived a late scare to join them at the Bells Beach Pro on Thursday.
Callinan (13th) and Baker (27th) scored important first-round wins as they look to make the top 22 before the mid-season cut on the Championship Tour, which comes after the following contest at Margaret River.
Cibilic, meanwhile, is competing as an injury replacement as he prepares for next month's start to the second-tier Challenger Series.
He battled with Barron Mamiya for second place behind John John Florence (16.26) in his heat. Mamiya needed a 7.9 late to send Cibilic (12.17) into the elimination round and he peeled off massive turns on a last-minute wave to challenge. However, he came up just short with a 7.83 to finish on a 12.1 best two wave total and third.
Callinan was the first of the Merewether trio to hit the water, earning 13.27 to down Caio Ibelli (10.94) and Ezekiel Lau (10.34). The goofy-footer said he was nervous but he showed no signs of it as he started with scores of 5.83 and 5.33 off three and four-turn backhand attacks to lead.
He then found a gem and smashed out three backside hits, including a nice tail drift on the first, to earn a 7.0. As Lau and Ibelli battled late for the other round of 32 spot on offer, Callinan nabbed another nice wave and flowed into three turns for a 6.27.
"I still need a few results ... and every heat is a bonus," Callinan said of avoiding the cut. "I was actually really nervous that heat but just to get a couple of scores and get some numbers on the board was just really good."
Baker also had early control of his heat before extending his lead, winning with 13.0 over Italian Leo Fioravanti (11.37) and Indonesia's Rio Waida (10.6).
The natural-footer had two throwaway scores before producing a heat-high 7.5 from a huge tail-blow snap and two more turns. He backed it up with a 4.83 from a five-turn ride on a lesser wave to lead 12.33 to Fioravanti's 10.17 and Waida's 8.34.
With 10 minutes to go, Baker finished a three-turn ride with a tail-blow to gain 5.5 and push to a 13.0 total.
"Winning round one is huge," Baker said. "I had a good roll of them last year and I haven't really found too many this year so to go out there in some tricky Winki [conditions] ... that's a huge confidence boost."
"I love Bells, I've been coming here forever and especially this year I've been able to do some pink stickers with Rip Curl and align myself with Breast Cancer Network Australia.
"I've always wanted to come down here, especially on home turf, and do something for my mum [Tracy], who I lost to breast cancer a few years ago. It's a really special event for me and that's kind of fueling the fire for me.
"I guess the cut is looming but I'm focusing on as many heats as possible and getting up here and talking about and raising awareness of breast cancer and doing my mum proud
"I guess the cut is there but I'm kind of distracting myself with more important things and just enjoying myself and the results should follow."
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.