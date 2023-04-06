Newcastle Herald
Weston wait on injury concerns for NPL clash with Valentine

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
April 6 2023 - 7:30pm
Weston's Mitch Dobson, left.
Weston will give defender Mitch Dobson and livewire attacker Dieuseul Kandundaho until game day to prove their fitness for the clash with Valentine on Friday night.

