Weston wait on injury concerns for NPL clash with Valentine

Weston will give defender Mitch Dobson and livewire attacker Dieuseul Kandundaho until game day to prove their fitness for the clash with Valentine on Friday night.
The in-form Bears, sitting second on the NPL men's Northern NSW table on 10 points, take on fourth-placed Valentine (eight points) at Hunter Sports Centre from 8pm to kick off round six.
Dobson was substituted at half-time with a knee injury in last week's 1-0 win over defending premiers Maitland, while Kandundaho later came off the bench but picked up an ankle problem.
Weston coach Kew Jaliens said both players trained with the team's physiotherapist on Thursday night and would be assessed on Friday. The pair are among several quality additions to the Weston squad this season.
Valentine also have several new faces this year and injury concerns this week. Tom Parkes missed last week's 2-2 draw with New Lambton and may return, but skipper Harry Lane is out (concussion). Former Bear Tom Duggan debuted for Valentine last week but came off early with an ankle injury.
"We'll just have to dig deep, but we've got the players there and I'm comfortable they will step in and do a job," Valentine player-coach Adam Hughes said.
On Saturday, New Lambton play Edgeworth (2.30pm) at Alder Park. On Sunday (2.30pm), Lakes host Jaffas and Charlestown welcome Cooks Hill. On Monday, Olympic host Adamstown (3pm) and Broadmeadow travel to Maitland (3.30pm).
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
