Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Trainer Sam Kavanagh looks for break in the weather for Kayobi

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated April 6 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kayobi. Picture by Kate Roots
Kayobi. Picture by Kate Roots

After a virus robbed Sam Kavanagh of his last great chance to win a $500,000 race with Kayobi, the Newcastle trainer has welcomed a trouble-free run into Saturday's next opportunity at Randwick.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.