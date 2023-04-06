Trainer Sam Kavanagh looks for break in the weather for Kayobi

After a virus robbed Sam Kavanagh of his last great chance to win a $500,000 race with Kayobi, the Newcastle trainer has welcomed a trouble-free run into Saturday's next opportunity at Randwick.
All Kavanagh wants now is sunny skies.
Kayobi was the $3.60 TAB favourite for the Provincial-Midway Championships Final (1400m) on Thursday after his handy draw in gate four on Wednesday and dominant heat win at Gosford on March 16 over 1200m.
That was on soft ground, and the four-year-old gelding won the start previous on heavy going at Kembla.
Kavanagh, though, hoped for drying conditions on Friday and Saturday to give Kayobi the best chance to show his "brilliant turn of foot". Randwick was a heavy 9 on Thursday with the chance of more rain on Friday.
"A couple of drying days would be nice," Kavanagh said.
"The horse is in good shape, he's been set for the race. The plan was always to go and try to win at Gosford, and go three weeks and a trial into the race. And he trialled excellent and he's worked excellent, so everything is on track.
"But I'd love a drier track, just because I feel that he's the best horse in the race, but I feel like heavy ground brings horses like Acquitted and Loch Eagle really into the race.
"Whereas on good ground, I'd be quite comfortable that he would have the wood on them. On heavy ground, I'm not quite as sure.
"I'd be a bit more comfortable if it was a soft 6 maybe, but that's not to say he won't handle [heavy]. It just brings others more into the race.
"Everything is fine, but it's just going to depend on the track and where they are coming from. The draw is fine and Brenton [Avdulla] has ridden him before. I couldn't be happier with the lead up. We just need some luck in the grand final."
Heat winners Acquitted ($8) and Loch Eagle ($6) are among five qualifiers from the powerhouse Newcastle stable of Kris Lees.
Spangler ($14), Willinga Freefall ($34) and Cloudland ($18) are the other runners for Lees, who has claimed four provincial finals, including the past two with Kinloch and Cristal Breeze.
Kavanagh will chase his biggest win, five months after Kayobi was a late scratching from the $500,000 Four Pillars at Rosehill because of a virus.
He was then spelled and kept for a first-up shot at the class five Provincial-Midway series heats.
A $100,000 buy online for Kavanagh last May, the former Paul Messara-trained son of Maurice has won four from four since the move and tuned up for the final with a Scone trial victory on March 28 and a course proper gallop with a partner at Newcastle on Tuesday.
"He really did look the right horse for the Four Pillars but it just didn't quite work out," he said.
"But we gave him a break, we looked after him and hopefully he rewards the owners. He certainly won well first up and he seems in great shape, so there's not much more we can do now."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
