US recruit Mykea Gray plans to be on court as early as next weekend, arriving over the Easter break and joining the Newcastle Falcons for the remainder of this year's NBL1 East campaign.
The 24-year-old point guard, previously at the University of Miami, hopes to bolster the unbeaten Falcons when they meet rivals the Mustangs at Maitland on April 15.
"I'm extremely happy and grateful to have this opportunity to come to Newcastle and play in Australia," Gray said on Thursday.
"I love the game and I'm excited about this opportunity, and I just want to help the team."
Gray arrives in Australia following professional stints in Puerto Rico and Portugal.
Falcons women's coach Marty McLean says: "She's had some experience now in European competitions and is looking at proving herself here".
McLean added: "She looks like she will fit in very well with us".
Newcastle return home against Hills Hornets on Sunday, April 23.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
