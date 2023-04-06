Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Lakes, Entrance on Good Friday mission to open Newcastle Rugby League accounts for 2023

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated April 6 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lakes, Entrance on Good Friday mission to crack first points
Lakes, Entrance on Good Friday mission to crack first points

LAKES and The Entrance will embark on the same Good Friday mission, opening their Newcastle Rugby League accounts for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.