Lakes, Entrance on Good Friday mission to crack first points

LAKES and The Entrance will embark on the same Good Friday mission, opening their Newcastle Rugby League accounts for 2023.
The Seagulls and Tigers have yet to crack a win this season from a combined three games, despite being within striking distance on each occasion.
Lakes, coming off the first-round bye, twice led defending premiers Maitland last weekend before conceding 22 unanswered points and going down 38-24.
The Entrance have started their campaign with losses against Macquarie (16-8) and Central Coast rivals Wyong (26-14).
Former NRL player Dylan Phythian didn't feature in Lakes' most recent outing but has again been listed in the halves alongside Jack Kelly while 2015 premiership-winning skipper Chris Adams goes to No.9 with Daniel Peck unnnamed.
The Entrance mentor Jamy Forbes says he was hoping to give playmaker Will Pearsall (back) and second-rower Jacob Kernick (hamstring) until game day to prove their fitness.
Competition points were split last time the clubs crossed paths, drawn 20-all in the final round of 2022. Lakes were beaten 26-12 by The Entrance at home on May 29.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
