By rolling up your sleeves to give blood this Easter not only can you help save up to three lives, but you can burn around 500 calories - the equivalent of 12 mini chocolate Easter eggs.
With an additional 2000 donors needed across the state this long weekend, Newcastle residents are being urged to give an hour of their time to the Lifeblood donor centre at Broadmeadow.
Newcastle donor centre manager Mark Sjostedt said thousands of people will need blood this weekend from trauma and emergency patients, to women in childbirth and cancer patients.
"The Easter break is generally always a time where there's increased need for blood supplies given road trauma and people being away, so their regular donors aren't around," he said.
Mayfield's Roxy Austin, 6, is one of many cancer patients who rely on blood donations over holiday periods.
She was diagnosed with leukaemia on August 19, 2021 after a dentist trip took an unimaginable turn.
"We found a bruise on the inside of her gum so we took her to the dentist thinking it was an abscess and he realised something a bit more was going on," Roxy's mum, Rebecca Austin said.
Within two hours of being diagnosed after an emergency trip to John Hunter Hospital, Roxy received her first bag of platelets.
"Her levels were just low, pretty much non-existent and now her platelets and blood transfusions are ongoing," Ms Austin said.
Roxy is now on daily oral chemotherapy, has quarterly lumbar punctures and receives donations from the Broadmeadow centre.
"We're so grateful for people that donate blood," her dad Dylan Austin said.
"We really encourage more people to donate because there's not much hope without it for some people," he said.
Mrs Austin said it was incredible watching what red blood cells and platelets do for her daughter.
"There are times where Roxy is flat and grayish in colour and within two hours you'll see rosy cheeks coming back. You can actually see those products bringing life back," she said.
Donor Peter Davis has been gifting his blood for four years and said it was rewarding knowing he was helping people like Roxy.
"It makes me feel wonderful and I think everybody that is physically capable should really consider donating blood because it does give life," he said.
The Newcastle Lifeblood centre is open every day over Easter from 8am to 3.30pm and is looking for O Negative blood type donors and whole blood donors.
"It takes roughly seven to 15 minutes, give us an hour of your time to fill out forms, get onto the chair and donate and have something to eat and drink and you can save someone's life," Mr Sjostedt said.
To book an appointment call 13 14 95 or download the DonateBlood app.
