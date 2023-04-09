No region in eastern Australia is affected by the Safeguard Mechanism like the Hunter, none of the big metropolitan economies, none of the agricultural regions. There are 14 Hunter mines on the targeted list - 'facilities' as they are called in the legislation - plus the mines at Ulan and Wollar. Also on the list are Tomago Aluminium and the Orica plant on Kooragang Island. Coal haulers Aurizon and Pacific National are there too.