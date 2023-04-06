Newcastle Herald
Archibald Prize 2022 regional tour hits Lake Macquarie from April 8

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
April 6 2023 - 6:30pm
MAC yapang curator Courtney Wagner with Claus Stangl's Archibald portrait of Taika Waititi. Picture by Peter Lorimer
THE Hunter is in the frame for a front-row look at the best of the best in one of the country's top art prizes, with this year's Archibald finalists on show at Lake Macquarie from Saturday in the only stop for the region.

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

