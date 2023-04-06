THE Hunter is in the frame for a front-row look at the best of the best in one of the country's top art prizes, with this year's Archibald finalists on show at Lake Macquarie from Saturday in the only stop for the region.
Formally launched on Thursday night, the exhibition at Lake Macquarie's Museum of Art and Culture, yapang (MAC yapang), is scheduled to run until May 21.
Courtney Wagner, curator at the Booragul museum, said 15,000 visitors were expected to see the 52 artworks in that venue over the six-week span in what she described as an exciting time for the city.
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser said the tour's significance would ripple well beyond the local government area's borders.
"We're the closest regional gallery to Sydney to be hosting the exhibition, so we're hoping Sydneysiders who missed out on the Archies might head up here for a weekend to take a look," she said.
Sydney-based Dhungatti artist Blak Douglas won the 2022 Archibald Prize for Moby Dickens, his portrait of Wiradjuri artist Karla Dickens emerging stoically from last year's Lismore floods.
Themed Friday night events at the venue will include a signature cocktail, live music and art making.
Admission to the exhibition is $12.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
