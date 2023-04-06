Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Tennis champion Ash Barty feels off-court role has 'no ceiling' amid launch of 2023 National Indigenous Carnival in Newcastle

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
April 6 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ASH Barty did it just about all on the tennis court - Wimbledon, an Australian Open on home soil, Olympic bronze in mixed doubles, a Federation Cup runner-up and 114 consecutive weeks as world No.1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.