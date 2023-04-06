ASH Barty did it just about all on the tennis court - Wimbledon, an Australian Open on home soil, Olympic bronze in mixed doubles, a Federation Cup runner-up and 114 consecutive weeks as world No.1.
But unlike her professional career, which ended in retirement last year aged 25, the mum-to-be feels like her contribution off the court is only just beginning and has "no ceiling".
Surrounded by over 140 aspiring stars and novices from across the Hunter region, three-time major champion Barty seemed in her element inspiring the country's next generation.
Interacting with children aged between nine and 15, she admits finding the work just as rewarding, if not more so, than wielding the racquet herself.
"That's what excites me, I feel like that contribution there is no ceiling," Barty told media during Thursday's regional event at Broadmeadow's District Park.
"There's no end to the possibility with what we can do, particularly with Tennis Australia and in the First Nations program.
"You can always continue to provide more of a pathway, more of a guide and more of an opportunity for kids all around our nation.
"These are the first steps, my role is evolving and it has over the last few years. It's certainly been something I love, I cherish.
"I love spending time with these kids because to see the smile on their face, there's just nothing better."
Tennis Australia's First Nations representative Kyah Jones described Barty as an "amazing role model" and added "we're really grateful she's here to help celebrate Indigenous tennis in Newcastle".
Local youngsters like Mataika Chatfield, Charlie Morris, Kayde Fuller and Ava Liddell (all pictured) couldn't have agreed more after meeting one of their sporting heroes in person.
"I was just so excited to see her," Morris, a Hamilton Public School student, said.
Fellow 10-year-old Chatfield was keen to show Barty his tennis "skills".
Barty hopes to "emulate" her own role models, featuring famed Indigenous athletes Evonne Goolagong and Cathy Freeman.
"I had role models throughout my whole life," she said.
"Obviously started with my mum and my sisters. Then professionally kind of adapted and evolved into Evonne and Cathy.
"They're both exceptional humans, great role models in the sense of what they did in their field - on the court and on the track. But also their contribution after they retired is something I would really love to emulate.
"I'd love to continue to contribute in different ways, continue to evolve my role and to continue to give back to kids and give them the opportunity in both the education pathway and participation in sport.
"There's so many ways we can help kids get better and dream bigger I suppose."
Following on from Melbourne Park's opener earlier this week, Newcastle marked the second of a dozen stops for the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival.
Cairns, Toowoomba, Perth, Devonport, Adelaide, Sydney and Canberra are also part of the schedule during the next few months before culminating with the final event in Darwin in August (10-13).
Activities aren't limited to skills and drills on the tennis court, but get interwoven with cultural experiences like dancing and didgeridoo as well as educational lessons inside the clubhouse.
Barty's best advice was short and sweet.
"I don't know if it's a very deep one, but for me it's all about having fun," she said.
Barty, born and bred in Queensland, broke onto the international scene as a teenager before switching codes to cricket for the inaugural Women's Big Bash League.
Her return to tennis in 2016 led to her French Open triumph three years later, victory at the All England club in 2021 and Australian Open success a little over 12 months ago.
Reflecting on her achievements Barty says: "It was the best journey of my life ... I had a very fulfilling career and loved every single second of it".
She feels "time has flown by" since her 2022 retirement and rules out a comeback by declaring "my athletic days are over".
Barty's next challenge shapes as motherhood, having announced her first pregnancy in January.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
