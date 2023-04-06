Arts In The Yard 10am to 12pm, The Lock-Up, Newcastle.
Australian National Band Championships Saturday & Sunday, 9am, Civic Theatre, Newcastle City Hall & Harold Lobb Concert Hall.
Charlie's Easter Egg Hunt 10am to 2pm, Charlestown Square (outside Myer), Charlestown.
Easter Bunny Tea Party 10am to 1pm, Marketown West, Newcastle.
Easter Fun Day at Hunter Wetlands Centre 9.30am to 1.30pm, Hunter Wetlands, Shortland.
Easter Egg Hunt at Hunter Valley Gardens Saturday & Sunday, 10am, 12.30pm, 3pm, Hunter Valley Gardens, Pokolbin.
Easter Saturday Fun Day 12pm to 3pm, Club Lambton, Lambton.
Egg-stravaganza Easter Special at Hunter Valley Horses Saturday & Sunday, 8am to 4pm, Hunter Valley Horses Farm, 917 Hermitage Road, Pokolbin.
Fingal Twilight Markets 2pm to 6pm, 5 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, The Station, Newcastle.
Loud Sky Saturday & Sunday, The Lock-Up, Newcastle.
Mega Creatures Saturday-Monday, 9am to 4pm, Hunter Valley Gardens, Pokolbin.
Mega Creatures Night Safari Saturday-Monday 5pm to 10pm, Hunter Valley Gardens, Pokolbin.
Merewether Mile Race Day 12pm, Newcastle Jockey Club, Broadmeadow.
Spiegeltent - The Party Saturday 5pm & 7.45pm, Sunday 4.30pm, 6.30pm, Civic Park, Newcastle.
The Vibe Twilight Market 3pm to 8pm, Norah Head Sporties, Victoria Street, Norah Head.
Aussie Night Markets 4pm to 9pm, Morisset Showground, Morisset.
Easter High Tea 12pm to 3pm, Voco Kirkton Park, Oakey Creek Road, Pokolbin.
Easter Sunday Family Fun Day 10am, Hotel Elermore, Elermore Vale.
Easter Sunday Family Fun Day 12pm to 3pm, Club Charlestown, Charlestown.
Easter Sunday Carpark Party 4pm, Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle West. The line-up includes The Rions, Peach Fur, Big Wheels, Saylor & The Flavor, Tamara and The Dreams and more.
Giant Easter Egg Hunt 11am, Murray's Brewery, Bobs Farm.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park, Speers Point.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground, Broadmeadow.
NRL Round 6: Newcastle Knights v New Zealand Warriors 6.15pm, McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow. Gates open 1:30pm, Jersey Flegg 1:45pm, NSW Cup 3:45pm.
Odyssean Easter Paint & Sip 2pm to 4pm, Odyssean, 113 Quorrobolong Road, Cessnock.
Wollombi Market 8am to 3pm, Dos Juans Fine Food, 4675 Great North Road, Fernances Crossing, Wollombi.
Baam Bam, Not Good Not Bad 8pm, Seven Seas Hotel, Carrington.
Matt Joe Gow & The Dead Leaves, with Copperline, Duncan Phillips, Stephanie Duzel, Saturday, Stag & Hunter Hotel, Mayfield.
Buddhadatta (JPN), with Basil's Kite, Saturday, Hamilton Station Hotel.
Lash Bash XVI 8pm, Lass O'Gowrie Hotel, Wickham.
Yours Truly, with Eat Your Heart Out, Lamphead, Collidescope, Sunday, Hamilton Station Hotel, Hamilton.
James Pepper, Bella Claxton, Who Is Arcadia, Sunday, Newcastle Hotel, Islington.
Frank Turner (UK), with Jen Buxton, Monday, Hamilton Station Hotel, Hamilton.
