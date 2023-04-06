Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Seafood sell-out expected at Newcastle Fisherman's Co-op for Easter long weekend

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated April 6 2023 - 6:47pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the doors of Newcastle Fisherman's Co-op opened at 7am on Thursday morning, seafood lovers lined up with their ice-boxes and cooler bags ahead of the Easter long weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.