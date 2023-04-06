DETECTIVES are hoping CCTV footage of two people can help them push ahead in their investigation of a Muswellbrook home invasion.
Strike Force Blisville police on Thursday released the CCTV vision as they continue to investigate the attack last month that sent four people to hospital and injured two dogs.
Emergency services were called to Forbes Street about 1.15am on Saturday March 4 after reports of an aggravated robbery.
"Police have been told five men - armed with weapons including machetes, knives, hammers and a pole - forced their way into the house and demanded money, before assaulting four occupants inside," police said in a statement.
Paramedics treated four people at the scene - a 59-year-old man, a 47-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman - before taking them all to the John Hunter Hospital.
Two dogs also required veterinary attention after they were struck with machetes.
Hunter Valley police established a crime scene and commenced inquiries.
The footage released on Friday is "from a business in Wellington", police said.
No further details about when it was filmed were provided.
Police said they believe the woman and man depicted can assist with their investigation.
They described the man as of caucasian appearance, aged in his late teens to mid-20s, with shaved hair, long rat tail, and a small amount of facial hair to his chin. He is depicted in the vision wearing a black Under Armour shirt, dark Nike track pants and cap, and grey joggers.
Police described the woman is described as being of caucasian appearance, aged between 25-35, and with dark hair. She is depicted in the vision wearing a white shirt with a custom 'In loving memory of' design, grey shorts, thongs and black painted nails.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Muswellbrook police or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
