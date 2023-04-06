Efforts to protect one of the region's key water sources have progressed with the release of an erosion management plan for the Seaham Weir Pool.
The erosion control works will enable recreational boating activity to continue within the existing designated zones on the weir pool.
Repairs and protection along the 20-kilometre stretch of the Williams River between Seaham and just upstream of Clarence Town will include revegetation and livestock fencing.
Hunter Water Managing Director, Darren Cleary, said the plan provided a solution to ongoing water quality concerns.
"The gradual, long-term decline in water quality in this section of the Williams River continues to be a concern to us," he said.
The Williams River, the primary water source for Grahamstown Dam, forms a critical part of the Hunter's drinking water supply.
"This Plan improves water quality and delivers positive environmental outcomes, while also supporting social and economic benefits of the Williams River, such as boating activities, that the community values," Mr Cleary said.
"The final Erosion Management Plan is a result of expert studies, government agency expertise, and feedback from the local community, landholders, boaters and other waterway users.
"We can now start implementing the plan's actions and we've already been having preliminary discussions with landholders to understand and assess their properties for proposed remediation work."
Community feedback provided at drop-in information sessions held last year as well as online surveys have been incorporated into the final plan.
"We also acknowledge the planning and leadership of the Seaham Weir Pool Interagency Working Group, which includes representatives from Dungog Shire and Port Stephens Councils, Transport for NSW, and Hunter Local Land Services," Mr Cleary said.
The Plan was prepared in collaboration with state government agencies, in consultation with NSW Soil Conservation Service and independent experts at the University of NSW's Water Research Laboratory.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.