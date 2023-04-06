Newcastle Herald
Hunter Water releases erosion management plan for Seaham Weir Pool on the Williams River

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated April 6 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 2:51pm
Example of bank revegetation and stock exclusion fencing on the Tweed River in northern NSW.
Efforts to protect one of the region's key water sources have progressed with the release of an erosion management plan for the Seaham Weir Pool.

