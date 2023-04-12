Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

Urban Wine Walk returns to Newcastle on May 6 with eight venues and 10 wineries

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
April 12 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Payne from Dirt Candy Wine says, "I have no rules or boundaries in terms of the wine I make. As long as I think it'll taste good, I'll give it a go."
Daniel Payne from Dirt Candy Wine says, "I have no rules or boundaries in terms of the wine I make. As long as I think it'll taste good, I'll give it a go."

Following on from their first event in Newcastle in 2022, the self-guided wine-tasting experience Urban Wine Walk is returning on May 6 as a part of its national autumn series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.