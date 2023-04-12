"My wines are designed to be drunk with great food and great friends," he says. "I have no rules or boundaries in terms of the wine I make. As long as I think it'll taste good, I'll give it a go. My wines tend to stand out in the Hunter Valley as I am different to most producers in the area, but here is an emerging group of winemakers in the area though who are pushing the boundaries, too, and I'm excited to be a part of that."