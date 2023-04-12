The annual autumn festival in Broke in the Hunter Valley is back for the 18th year with a major refresh in format and style, reflecting a small region that is capturing more attention all the time.
While the Broke Fordwich region (which has its own wine appellation) traditionally attracts less attention than the lower end of the Hunter, it boasts an attractive array of fine cellar doors and lifestyle businesses.
The festival, under the new banner of A Little Bit of Broke, runs May 5-7.
A Bit of Broke is a weekend to discover incredible wine, food, farm gate produce, events, live music, experiences, and accommodation, made easy.
The best way to plan your attendance is to obtain a festival kit, which includes festival entry, a keepsake tasting glass and tasting coupons, then add dining, experiences, events, workshops, extra tastings and even transport, all bookable online, to round out the weekend.
This year's festival is bigger and better than ever, there's a record number of offerings with 14 venues taking part and many events to immerse yourself in, such as:
# sunrise yoga,
# sunset wines and tunes,
# the largest organic kitchen garden in the region,
# a hatted restaurant,
# picnic with an alpaca,
# learn the art of beekeeping
# try your hand at art 'n' sip,
# soak in a cedar wine barrel,
# indulge in a foot scrub made using local botanicals.
The secret to navigating the festival, and the more than 30 bookable events and experiences within it, is to plan.
There are a wide range of special events and workshops that you can incorporate into your itinerary, or work your way through one of the suggested itineraries.
With the hop-on hop-off bus service back for 2023, attendees will be able to leave the car at home. Rover Coaches will run from Newcastle, Maitland, Cessnock, Pokolbin, Branxton, Huntlee and surrounds (see rovercoaches.com.au for timetable and tickets).
Or, festival-goers can park at the festival hub in the heart of Broke, then opt to add a daily festival shuttle service with regular buses circulating both Broke Road and Milbrodale Road stopping at each location in the festival program.
The festival starter kit is your ticket to ride.
It's a kind of choose-your-own adventure-weekend where you jump onto the ticketing site and set yourself up with a starter kit which, from just $30, will give you your festival entry, a take home Zafferano glass, festival map and a minimum of four tasting experiences that gives you a complimentary tasting at your chosen wineries.
If the four tastings over an entire weekend isn't going to quench your thirst, there is the festival super kit, which gives attendees a complimentary tasting at each of the eight cellar doors taking part in the festival weekend. It's the same thing as the festival starter kit, only contains eight tasting coupons instead of four.
For the first time, the interactive program highlights special entertainment such as live music, child (kids are free) and family friendly activities, food and wine experiences, art workshops and wine tasting locations, so you are able to navigate by visit type and create your itinerary accordingly.
Among the many gems in Broke Fordwich are:
Glen Eden Estate Enjoy the outlook at this stunning property, or sample the delicious woodfire pizzas, antipasto boards and Italian barbecue. It also features live music and relaxing cedar hot tubs. They also have yoga sessions, paint 'n' sip classes and accommodation.
Kawal Rock Distillery Maria Schuler and Louise Foster bought a parcel of land on Milbrodale Road, Fordwich, in 2016, and in opened their cellar door and distillery in October, 2021, specialising in brandy, gin and moscato made from their grapes and others.
Krinklewood Estate Enjoy a morning yoga workshop as the sun rises on the Brokenback ranges at this biodynamic vineyard and classic cellar door.
Starline Alpacas Pat and feed the animals, enjoy a lemonade stand from the kids of Milbrodale Public, the Brumby Van with coffees and soft drinks and a weaving demonstration by Rebecca Muscat using alpaca wool.
Whispering Brook vineyard The wife and husband winemaking team Susan Frazier and Adam Bell have brought their passion for Portuguese grape varietals to the Hunter Valley, winning trophies for their Touriga Nacional, and are the first winery in the Hunter Valley to grow and make a 100 per cent Touriga Nacional, and an Arinto.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
