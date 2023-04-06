Newcastle Jets drawing strength from costly setbacks

MID-season recruit Thomas Aquilina says the Newcastle Jets are taking the positives out of their past two results, rather than dwelling on what might have been, as they prepare to do or die in the race for the finals.
The Jets have not featured in the A-League play-offs since 2017-18 and their hopes of breaking the drought this season hinge on their last four games of the regular season, against Brisbane (away), Macarthur (home), Central Coast (home) and Sydney (away).
Newcastle are in eighth position, two points adrift of sixth-placed Sydney, but they could actually be sitting pretty in the top six, if not for last-minute lapses against Perth and Melbourne City in their past two outings.
Perth salvaged a 2-all draw with an injury-time equaliser on March 18, and City produced a similar escape act last weekend to snatch a 1-all result.
Aquilina, who has played six games since joining Newcastle from the Mariners, said that rather than denting the team's morale, the past two performances had actually reinforced their collective belief.
"Once we score, we need to look to go for a second or a third, to kill the game," he said.
"But in saying that, I think we played some excellent football last week against Melbourne City, who have probably been the best team in the league for the last two or three years.
"We took it to them and had a lot of chances, that we probably didn't capitalise on.
"But we created a lot of chances, because we're playing some great football."
The 22-year-old wingback said there was still enough time to make up for the four competition points that have slipped from Newcastle's grasp.
"It's four points and, at this time of the season, four points are obviously important," Aquilina said.
"But we've still got four big games - four winnable games - and that's a good chance for us to pick up points and cement ourselves in the top six and go on to hopefully have a great finals run."
After starting his A-League career with Western Sydney, the Blacktown Spartans junior joined the Mariners this season, only to head north after 12 games when an exchange deal with Newcastle's James McGarry was brokered.
Since then he has graduated from cameo appearances off the bench to earn a starting spot against Perth and City.
"It took a little bit of time to adjust to certain things, tactical and formation wise, but I feel like when I came off the bench I did a good job," he said.
"I worked hard at training, and when I got the opportunity to start, it was a matter of taking it and performing and hanging onto my spot.
"I've been happy with the first two games that I've started, and now I need to keep playing consistently and help us finish off the season off and hopefully get into the finals. To do that, we need to just focus on game by game."
