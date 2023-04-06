Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Jets drawing strength from costly setbacks

By Robert Dillon
Updated April 6 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 4:08pm
Thomas Aquilina has established himself in Newcastle's backline after his mid-season transfer from Central Coast. Picture Getty Images
MID-season recruit Thomas Aquilina says the Newcastle Jets are taking the positives out of their past two results, rather than dwelling on what might have been, as they prepare to do or die in the race for the finals.

