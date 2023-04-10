ANOTHER big brand is set to open at Westfield Kotara.
The lululemon athletica inc. store will open its first Newcastle shop front on Thursday, the ninth for the brand in NSW.
The Canadian business is a yoga-inspired, technical athletic apparel company for women and men. It has found popularity among Australian shoppers with 36 stores nationwide.
"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our first lululemon store in Newcastle this April," area director lululemon Australia and New Zealand Trevor Holland said.
"As we continue to expand the brand throughout Australia, we have heard the calls from Newcastle's active and wellbeing-focused community. We are excited to finally bring our innovative athletic apparel and community-focused approach to this vibrant city as we open the doors to the first lululemon store in the area."
Westfield has launched a number of international big-brand openings in the Hunter since it was redeveloped in 2018, including H&M and Zara. There have also been several closures, with Zara shutting in November, four years after it was embraced by the region and, more recently, the closure of small retailers such as Novo Shoes.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.