Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Transport Minister Jo Haylen wants more information about a proposal to extend Newcastle Light Rail network

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated April 6 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Transport Minister Jo Haylen and manager Ben ORegan inspect the heritage rail collection at Broadmeadow on Thursday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Transport Minister Jo Haylen and manager Ben ORegan inspect the heritage rail collection at Broadmeadow on Thursday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Transport Minister Jo Haylen has ruled out ripping up the previous government's contract to privatise the Newcastle bus network, despite acknowledging it had resulted in an inferior service for many Hunter commuters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.