Ah, the positivity flowing out of the Jets camp.
Warms the cockles of your heart doesn't it?
We will win our last four games, and we are on the verge of something special if semi-final participation is confirmed, were the gist of the quotes emanating from the inner sanctum this week.
Is that really an accurate assessment of what has happened so far?
Everyone in the competition can still mathematically make the top six.
The Jets are two points from sixth, and three points from last with a minus-nine goal difference.
They still have a chance to qualify, as do six or seven other teams, and have lost three more games than they have won to this point. On the verge of something special?
Sure, we will all celebrate if they do get on a run, and qualify, but those still in contention can thank Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory for having dreadful seasons by their lofty standards, probably 20 to 25 points adrift of their normal output.
That leaves 40 or 50 extra points to squabble over amongst themselves.
Chelsea and Liverpool's underperformance in the EPL this season has contributed to a similar logjam in the mid to lower end of the table in England.
The fact that everyone can beat anyone in this league (most popular saying of season '22-23) doesn't necessarily mean those teams at the lower end of the table have improved immeasurably either. The top four sides all have vulnerabilities as well.
Newcastle are capable on their day.
Yours truly backed them at $7 last week, and I apologise for anchoring them, but they play well against teams who fancy themselves as good footballing teams, and as a consequence open up the pitch.
The vice-versa of that scenario has also hurt the Jets in terms of results throughout the season. Consistency has been hard to find.
For those who think I'm having a crack at the Jets only, think again. If anyone outside the top four happened to catch fire and challenge for the title in the next six or so weeks, it would be a travesty.
If the Jets or Sydney FC, or even Melbourne Victory, light it up and don't lose another game this year, fans would be delirious, but a foundation of 10 or so losses from 26 games is very shaky at best going forward.
Sydney and Victory are the most likely to act and improve, and quickly.
Yes, the Jets can make the six, but for me whoever does finish fifth or sixth this season would do well to analyse their "achievement" carefully. Four good games now could paper over some glaring deficiencies, heading into the future.
Where would the Jets stand if they were to lose Angus Thurgate and Beka Mikeltadze to other teams in the months ahead?
Have they got an organised recruitment plan? Will the gaffer stay irrespective of upcoming results?
Can you make judgement on a season through four games at the tail end of the league program? A bad decision, a couple of injuries or suspensions, or late goals are the difference between consternation and jubilation.
Surely the powers-that-be recognise that and can make big picture decisions with feelings of jubilation or despair not providing too much cloud cover.
I fancy the Jets will deal with Macarthur at home next week, but they need the momentum of a win at Brisbane on Saturday to enhance the chances of a fairytale finish.
Time to step up.
