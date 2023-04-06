Cessnock, Macquarie and Wyong all tasted victory during Newcastle Rugby League's triple header on Thursday night ahead of the Easter long weekend.
The Goannas, featuring a double to former NRL player Brayden Musgrove, overcame a depleted but determined Kurri Kurri side 42-16 in their Coalfields derby at Cessnock Sportsground.
Last year's grand finalists the Scorpions finished stronger in the second half points to beat newcomers the Northern Hawks 26-8 at Tomaree Sports Complex.
The Roos fought back to get past Wests at Harker Oval, replying with two straight converted tries after the main break en route to prevailing 20-10. It was 6-all at half-time.
Cessnock and Wyong remain undefeated after the opening three rounds while Macquarie have now posted consecutive wins.
The Entrance host Lakes on Good Friday (3pm) while Souths are away to reigning champions Maitland on Monday (2pm).
Central has the bye.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
