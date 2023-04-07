POLICE have confirmed that officers shot an armed man at Wickham on Friday morning, with two constables in serious but stable conditions after a violent start to the Easter long weekend.
Residents awoke to find Bishopsgate Street a crime scene on Good Friday.
Shortly before 10am police confirmed a critical incident investigation was underway.
Officers from Newcastle City police area command were called to a home in the street shortly before 8am, police said, following reports of "an earlier stealing".
"On arrival, two constables were allegedly threatened by a man armed with a knife," NSW Police said in a statement.
"The man allegedly stabbed one constable in the chest and the second constable suffered injuries to her hands.
"The man was shot and died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified."
Police said both officers were taken to the John Hunter Hospital.
Their conditions were listed as serious but stable.
Declaring a critical incident means police from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad will investigate the circumstances of the incident and the fatal shooting.
Their findings will be reviewed independently.
A crowd of onlookers gathered near where police had cordoned off the street as they awoke to the news.
A nearby resident told the Herald he heard a loud "bang" at about 7.30am and within minutes police vehicles and ambulances had filled the street.
NSW Police Association vice president Ian Allwood told the Newcastle Herald police were often called upon to put themselves in harm's way in the line of duty.
"A family is no doubt grieving the loss of a loved one, our thoughts and prayers are with his family," he said.
"Our police officers have also been seriously injured in this matter, just doing their job protecting our community in an extremely violent situation."
