Ritza Donna timing run to perfection for Golden Easter Egg

Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson's expectations with Ritza Donna in the Golden Easter Egg semi-finals last week were so low that he didn't bother discussing the possibility of qualifying for the $300,000-to-the-winner final with his wife, Mel.
So while Mark looked after their team at The Gardens, Mel took Ritza Donna - a $71 shot - to Wentworth Park with no thought about what it would take to progress.
Thrilled with a fighting effort to hold on for second, Mel was then in tears when friend Kat Ernst, who earlier qualified Belmont Bullet with partner and Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen, told her she too was headed to Saturday night's decider.
It gave the Davidsons their first runner in the famous race and they were daring to dream of victory.
"She's just coming good at the right time," said Mark, who has trained Ritza Donna since January for the Gatt family.
"That was a big run from her in the semi, and to get through was just mind blowing. We didn't expect too much. It was a tough semi with She's A Pearl and all that, but a lot of the big guns missed out this time, so it's made it very interesting.
"The box draw [in six] probably hasn't done us any favours but they've all got to get through that first turn and that's probably where it will be won and lost.
"I think seven of the eight dogs are half a length of each other [on times] into that turn, so you've just got to hope everything goes right. But it's a massive thrill just to be there."
Ritza Donna, the Dapto Megastar winner in 2021, had not raced since October last year when she came to Davidson, following injury and time on season. She was unplaced in town at her first two starts back, then second at The Gardens, before making the Golden Easter Egg semis with a third in her heat.
"Because she's top grade, you're racing the best dogs straight away, and it took her a while to get over the season," Davidson said.
"She was probably getting more into mum mode than being a race bitch, but she's come back to just about where she was, and it's really good.
"You can see with her personality over the last month or so, since the 600m at The Gardens, she's really gone back to being a race bitch.
"She's on her back feet walking everywhere now. Last week, she was jumping on Mel's chest and doing 360s before the race.
"She's just come out of the yard now and is scratching the ground up.
"It's probably worked out well because she's only lightly raced up to this now, working her way up, so she's probably peaking.
"Just little things have been going right but still it's a big ask to win it, but we're a one in eight chance now."
Davidson was offered the chance to train Ritza Donna after Mark Gatt was suspended.
"She's a top-class bitch and even though she's getting over three years old now, you can't knock those dogs back," he said.
"It hasn't been an easy road but Mark and his dad, Frank, they are a pleasure to train for and are always there for advice.
"She's won a group 1 and was placed in a Million Dollar Chase final, so her broodbitch potential is enormous.
"It's a bit of a fairytale really. To make the Golden Easter Egg final, it's probably the most prestigious race in NSW barring the Million Dollar Chase, and it hasn't been around that long. It's been great."
Ritza Donna was a $41 chance with the TAB on Friday. Belmont Bullet in box seven was the $61 rank outsider.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
