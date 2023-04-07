Newcastle Herald
The Entrance dominate Lakes to open Newcastle Rugby League account for 2023, recording a 34-16 win on Good Friday

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
Updated April 7 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 5:00pm
Lakes' Dylan Phythian was put on report during a Good Friday loss against The Entrance. Picture by Marina Neil
Lakes' Dylan Phythian was put on report during a Good Friday loss against The Entrance. Picture by Marina Neil

The Entrance have opened their Newcastle Rugby League account for 2023, dominating visitors Lakes in a 34-16 victory on the Central Coast on Good Friday.

