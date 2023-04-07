The Entrance have opened their Newcastle Rugby League account for 2023, dominating visitors Lakes in a 34-16 victory on the Central Coast on Good Friday.
Most of the damage was done in the first half with the Tigers crossing three times in the space of 10 minutes, featuring a Mao Uta double, and going to the main break up 18-0.
Scores were level in the second stanza, 16 apiece, but Lakes' three sporadic tries never seriously threatened and only got them within 10 points at the 65th minute.
The Entrance followed up with another flurry - two tries either side of a penalty - to open up a 22-point lead in the closing stages.
Tigers winger Harrison Mulligan finished with a personal haul of 14 points, including five goals.
Lakes playmaker Dylan Phythian was put on report for a late tackle nearing half-time while Seagulls second-rower Mitch Williams was taken off for a HIA.
The Entrance now have a 1-2 record after suffering losses in the first couple of weeks while Lakes are 0-2 following a bye in round one.
Earlier in Thursday night's triple header, Cessnock and Wyong maintained their perfect records by accounting for Kurri Kurri and Wests respectively while Macquarie beat Northern Hawks.
Goannas custodian Harry O'Brien suffered a hamstring in the early stages of a 42-16 victory at Cessnock Sportsground while centre Brayden Musgrove scored a double to make an immediate impact back from suspension.
Musgrove's second, a spectacular finish in the corner around the 30-minute mark, was described by Cessnock captain-coach Harry Siejka as "one of the best tries you would see in our comp and probably an early favourite for try of the year in my opinion".
Kurri mentor Danny Linnane said he was "very pleased with the effort" during the Coalfields derby as an understrength Bulldogs, missing up to 11 regulars, went ahead 10-0 and trailed just 14-12 at half-time.
Tiann Brownless (knee), Sam Hunt (shoulder) and Brodie Linnane (shoulder) all joined Kurri's casualty ward.
Wyong captain-coach Mitch Williams feels "extremely happy to start three from three".
The Roos rallied in the second half, posting 14 unanswered points and eventually defeating hosts Wests 20-10 at Harker Oval.
Wests mentor Rick Stone felt Williams was "the difference between the two teams" and identified "better discipline, kicking game and ruck defence" as key areas.
Macquarie coach Matt Roach feels last year's grand finalists "will continue to improve" following back-to-back triumphs, the Scorpions prevailing 26-8 over the winless Northern Hawks at Tomaree Sports Complex.
Maitland host Souths on Easter Monday (2pm).
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.