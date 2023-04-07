Barriers no obstacle for Kris Lees team in Provincial Midway final

If history is any guide, wide draws in the Provincial-Midway Championships Final (1400m) could be a blessing in disguise for Newcastle trainer Kris Lees on Saturday at Randwick.
Chasing his fifth victory in the $500,000 race, Lees has five qualifiers - and none will start on the inside half of the barriers in the 15-horse affair.
With the two emergencies out, Lees-trained Acquitted will start from 12, Loch Eagle from 10, Spangler from 15, Willinga Freefall from 13 and Cloudland from eight.
But outside gates haven't always been a negative for the stable in the decider.
Kinloch surged late to win last year from 16, while stablemates French Marine (10) and Rustic Steel (14) were third and fourth in a blanket finish.
The year before, Cristal Breeze won from 13 for Lees, who also claimed the race in 2018 with Serene Miss from 14.
The only time Lees has won it from an inside barrier was with Danish Twist from one in 2016. And in between other trainers have had success from out wide with Maryone (gate 12) and Through The Cracks (13).
The event has often been run on rain-affected ground, which looks almost certain to happen again. Randwick was rated a heavy 8 on Friday afternoon with the chance of more rain late in the day. High winds but cloudy skies were tipped for Saturday.
Lees hoped wide gates would again prove no obstacle for his stable in the final.
"With the wet track, it may be no great advantage to be inside runners, time will tell," Lees said.
"But what you do often find are these races are held at a good tempo, and that brings the backmarkers into it who have drawn a little wide."
Also in his favour is the recruitment of a star-studded list of jockeys to ride his team. Hugh Bowman is on Acquitted, James McDonald is aboard Spangler, Nash Rawiller rides Cloudland, Joao Moreira partners Willinga Freefall and boom Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons stays on Loch Eagle.
The four senior jockeys have more than 250 group 1 winners between them, while Gibbons will chase his first on the day with Montefilia in the $5 million Queen Elizabeth Stakes and Explosive Jack in the $2 million Sydney Cup.
"In a big money race, you like to have the best available, and Dylan for mine is a part of that group," Lees said.
"He doesn't look out of place."
Given the likelihood of a wet track, Lees believed Acquitted was his best chance. The Irish bred import has won three of four starts on heavy surfaces, including a dominant victory in the Wyong heat on March 25.
"Acquitted is probably the one who will really love the ground, and Spangler as well. It probably helps him," he said.
"He's probably looking for a mile, and Loch Eagle is capable in it, but it might take a little bit off him.
"Willinga Freefall is still a little inexperienced and so is Cloudland, but they will both roll forward and create their own luck, so they could easily figure in the finish with luck in running."
Loch Eagle, Spangler and Willinga Freefall were the last horses into the race, finishing one-two-three in the wildcard qualifier at Newcastle on March 30.
Lees said the nine-day turnaround "won't worry them".
"I think when you are on testing ground, it can be sometimes an advantage to have had that conditioning run within 10 days, so I think all of mine are going into it as well as they can be," he said.
Newcastle trainer Sam Kavanagh's Kayobi was a $4 favourite on Friday.
"I thought Kayobi and Short Shorts were the two standouts," Lees said. "I think they will both be certainly hard to beat."
In the last on the program, Lees and Gibbons have wet-track specialist Never Talk in the group 2 Sapphire Stakes (1200m). Night Of Romance, with Brenton Avdulla aboard, is also in the race for Lees but may not start.
Gibbons and Lees also combine with Razeta in the listed South Pacific Classic (1400m) for three-year-olds.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
