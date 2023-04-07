REGALS teenager Ellie Baldwin has earned a spot in the junior Jillaroos squad ahead of this year's under-21 World Cup.
Baldwin, 17, now has a chance to play at the international women's tournament in Chile (November 29-December 10) after impressing at recent Australian age titles in Sydney.
Regals coach Alex El-Shammy describes Baldwin as a "special" talent who will likely play an attacking role nationally despite anchoring the midfield at club level.
Aussie mentor Stacia Strain says "we've selected athletes we think can vie for spots at the World Cup, but also athletes who can progress and contribute to the Jillaroos program next year and in 2025".
Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League pair Nathan Czinner (Souths) and Michael Taylor (Gosford) both got the nod in the junior Burras squad.
The men's under-21 World Cup is scheduled for Malaysia in December (5-16) while a European tour and the Sultan of Johor Cup are also on the agenda for 2023.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
