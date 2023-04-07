Newcastle Herald
University's Grant Stewart, Merewether's Michael Hogan combine for Kent in English county season opener

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
Updated April 7 2023 - 11:22am, first published 11:00am
Kent all-rounder Grant Stewart bowling for University during the recent Newcastle first-grade season. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Fresh off stints with Newcastle clubs, University's Grant Stewart and Merewether's Michael Hogan picked up a combined five wickets on the opening day of the English county season.

