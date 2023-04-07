Fresh off stints with Newcastle clubs, University's Grant Stewart and Merewether's Michael Hogan picked up a combined five wickets on the opening day of the English county season.
Stewart and Hogan, now playing together at Kent, both made inroads against Northamptonshire at Canterbury on Thursday to leave the visitors 7-89.
Opening the bowling, Hogan (2-36) claimed the first and last scalps of a rain-affected day while Stewart (3-6) ripped through the middle order with five damaging overs, including four maidens.
First-class veteran Hogan, 41, trapped Hassan Azad (seven) in front before coming back on later to remove Northamptonshire's top scorer Ricardo Vasconcelos (39) the same way.
Italian representative Stewart, 29, triggered a collapse of 3-20 with Rob Keogh (three) and Lewis McManus (five) both caught behind by Kent captain Sam Billings either side of a sharp return chance to dismiss Josh Cobb (seven).
Stewart actually opened his 2023 account with his first delivery.
"Always a nice way to get into the season, but everyone bowled beautifully today and a pretty good start to the season for us," Stewart told Kent media.
"Hopefully we can back it up over the next few days and, well you never know until both teams bat, but it would be nice to start with a win."
In terms of teaming up with Hogan, who delayed retirement this year to join Kent after a decade at Glamorgan, Stewart says he's pleased to be alongside the former Western Australian paceman.
"He's been great and someone I've kept an eye on for a while. We come from the same country town, funnily enough," he said.
"He's been awesome around the group the few weeks he's been here and I'm sure he's in for a good season."
Play at the Spitfire Ground continues across Friday, Saturday and Sunday after wet weather dominated day one.
"It was a bit of a strange start to the season I guess. You build up all pre-season, all that energy, ready to go and it was a bit of a slow start this morning. But once we got out there it was a good start for the boys," Stewart said.
Oli Carter, recently named Newcastle District Cricket Association's player of the year following his campaign at City, was given the nod to don the gloves for Sussex.
Aussie signing Nathan McAndrew (3-69) was the mainstay for hosts Sussex on Thursday but Durham reached 7-352 by stumps.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.