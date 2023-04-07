The magic of Easter will return to Charlestown Square on Saturday, April 8 as children grab their baskets and attempt their best chocolate egg hunting.
Charlie's Easter Egg Hunt will take place on level one of the shopping centre, outside Myer across three sessions; 10am, 12pm and 2pm. The free event will also include face painting and a ride on the Charlie Express.
Charlestown Square marketing manager Anna Whelan said the centre was thrilled to offer a range of free family entertainment for Easter.
"Easter is such a special time of the year for families of all ages and we're proud to play our part in spreading the joy," she said.
There's also a chance to win one of five shopping gift cards by guessing how many Easter eggs are inside Charlie's Giant egg.
To register, visit www.charlestownsquare.com.au.
Over in the Hunter Valley the Easter magic will continue with a chance to meet the Easter Bunny and join in on the Hunter Valley Gardens Easter egg hunt.
During the hunt, there will be thousands of brightly coloured non-edible eggs for kids to collect.
Whoever finds the golden egg will win an annual family pass to the gardens.
The Easter egg hunt is on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 10am, 12.30pm and 3pm at the Frog Ponds. The 10am hunt is restricted to children under 6. The other hunts are open to children under 15.
Each child under five can be accompanied by one adult. At the end of the hunt, each child will receive a gift of Easter chocolate.
Easter egg hunt tickets are $2 and can only be booked online, after Mega Creatures tickets are bought. Numbers are limited.
A meet the Easter Bunny event will be on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 9.30am, midday and 2.30pm.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
