Newcastle Herald
Home/Community News

Easter Egg hunts will take place at Charlestown Square and Hunter Valley Gardens this long weekend

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated April 7 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlie's Easter Egg Hunt will take place on level one of the shopping centre, outside Myer on Saturday, April 8. Picture supplied
Charlie's Easter Egg Hunt will take place on level one of the shopping centre, outside Myer on Saturday, April 8. Picture supplied

The magic of Easter will return to Charlestown Square on Saturday, April 8 as children grab their baskets and attempt their best chocolate egg hunting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.