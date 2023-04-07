Merewether rookie Jasper Thomas set for first crack at Stawell Gift

MEREWETHER sprinter Jasper Thomas hopes to continue strong rookie-season form when contesting his first Stawell Gift over the Easter long weekend.
Coming off recent wins at the Newcastle Gift (70m) and Beachside Gift (100m), Thomas will run the men's 120 metre heats on Saturday looking to qualify for Monday's semis and final.
"I'm so grateful how my year of training has transferred to success on the track throughout the season," Thomas told Stawell Gift media.
"This will be my first Stawell Gift and I'm excited to showcase my year of training and allow for the experience to fuel me going into the next season."
Thomas, coached by Bruce Gulliver at Maitland, has a handicap of 5.5m.
"I'm there to put in my best performance and the mark won't change that." he said.
His training partners include 2017 event winner Matthew Rizzo (3.75m), Redhead's Hugh Sharman (6.5m) and Largs' Jack Newman (8m).
Clarence Town's Tim Eschebach (7.75m) returns to Stawell.
In the women's 120m gift - Waratah's Ramona Casey (7.75m) and Wallalong's Ebony Newton (7.25m) are both entered.
Belmont pair Stuart Aberdein and Michael Ryde as well as Wallaong's Matthew Newton are all listed in support races.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.