RENO Piscopo conjured two pieces of magic for the Newcastle Jets the last time they met the Brisbane Roar.
The light-stepping midfielder danced past five defenders in a slalom run from inside the Jets' half before finding Jaushua Sotirio with a perfect pass. Bang 1-0.
An even contest for 50 minutes swung the home side's way.
Twenty minutes later, Piscopo was at it again. This time he produced a 40-metre slide-rule pass from the edge of the Jets' penalty area to release Trent Buhagiar into space. 2-0.
From there, the Jets ran riot on the way to a 4-0 rout - their biggest win of the campaign.
The Jets take on the Roar again at Kayo Stadium on Saturday.
The stakes couldn't be higher.
The Jets, after conceding late equalisers in the past two games, need to bank three points to kick start their push for the play-offs.
Anything less than a win could spell the end of the Roar's post-season hopes.
Piscopo has played two games since his round-14 heroics against Brisbane.
He scored a contender for goal of the year in a 2-all draw with Perth in the west before being sidelined for two months with a groin injury.
He returned in the 1-all draw with Melbourne City last round and, although rusty, constantly threatened.
"To have someone back like that is brilliant," Jets co-captain Brandon O'Neill said. "He is a fella who always wants the ball and suits the brand of football we want to play here at Newcastle. You see circumstances in the game, it doesn't matter what is going on, he will have a crack.
"The more minutes he gets into his legs leading into the back end of the season and finals, we can give it (competition) a hell of a shake."
O'Neill said the squad had cast aside the disappointment of the past two results.
"The reaction has been brilliant," he said. "The application of the boys is so good."
Both equalisers the Jets conceded were a result of poor defending at corners.
Ryan Williams flicked on a header at the near post for Perth's late goal and teenage substitute Max Caputo was unmarked at the back of the pack and angled a corner into the net for City's saviour.
It's an area they have to fix and fast.
Roar are the most prolific from set pieces in the league, with half of their 20 goals sourced from dead-ball situations.
Jay O'Shea has scored four penalties, three goals have come from corners and three from indirect freekicks.
"In those key moments, we have to win them," O'Neill said. "In the past couple of weeks our key moments and the winning percentage, we have been on the wrong end."
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Or if your story has open comments:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.