Phoenix Crossland might have spent the first few years of his life living in New Zealand, but he was never a fan of the Warriors.
The Wellington-born Knights utility has been, however, and still is, a big admirer of the side's halfback and former New Zealand international Shaun Johnson.
"I remember my first year here, we had a trial game against the Sharks at Maitland and I remember watching him thinking how is this real?" the 22-year-old said of Johnson, who was with Cronulla through 2019-21.
"I didn't [play] ... but then this year [playing] him round one and getting to come up against him in the halves this week, I do admire him.
'He is a great player and I'm really looking forward to challenging myself and hopefully giving him a bit of a challenge as well."
Johnson, enjoying a career resurgence back at the club he helped to the 2011 grand final in his rookie year, shapes as the main man the Knights will have to shut down at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday night.
The 32-year-old has been a key factor in the Warriors' promising start this season, notching four try-assists, scoring two tries and kicking 15 goals from 20 attempts.
But perhaps more importantly, he has been controlling the tempo and guiding his side around the park with a newfound maturity.
"He looks more calm and composed," Crossland said.
"I've heard a few commentators say that he is not the 19-year-old kid that he used to be, but I still think he has a few of those attributes there.
"He is quite similar to [Knights halfback] 'Jacko' [Hastings]; he just sort of owns his team, is real direct, real composed.
"I think he is a big part of why they're going so well."
The Warriors have won four of their five games and are coming off a 32-20 win over Johnson's old side that they snatched at the death.
Guess who kicked the match-winning penalty goal with a minute left to play?
Johnson was a little quieter in the Warriors' 20-12 victory over the Knights in round one, but appears brimming with confidence now.
Recording two wins, a loss and a draw with Manly last week, Newcastle are fairly pleased with their efforts since the season-opener too.
"We learnt a lot from that game," Crossland said.
"We probably haven't started well the last couple, so we will be looking to do that again. No doubt they've improved as well, but we had 12 men there for a while because I got sin-binned, but hopefully that doesn't happen this week and we can get a full 80 out with 13 players and get a good result."
Crossland, who has mostly been used as a bench utility, starts at five-eighth on Sunday for the first time since round 25 last year. Preferred stand-offs Tyson Gamble and Kalyn Ponga (concussion) remain sidelined.
"Keep it very simple, it's been a while since I've played there," Crossland said of the coach's instructions.
"I don't need to do anything I've never done before.
'I just need to make my tackles, kick-well and provide that energy pushing on the ball."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
