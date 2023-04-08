Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Knights utility Phoenix Crossland to face childhood hero Shaun Johnson when Newcastle host the Warriors on Sunday

MM
By Max McKinney
April 9 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Phoenix Crossland might have spent the first few years of his life living in New Zealand, but he was never a fan of the Warriors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.